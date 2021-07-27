KMOT Pride of Dakota Day at the North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. - KMOT partnered with Pride of Dakota once again to showcase the state’s products at this year’s state fair.

The event drew more than a dozen vendors from around the state.

Due North GF Bakery & Goods is one of the innovative businesses showcased at Pride of Dakota.

“We created our own 7 blend proprietary flour, seven blends so things look, act, and taste just like we’re hoping,” said co-owner Kristi Hovland.

Hovland started the company with Mary Moser.

They said they are thankful for the platform that promotes local businesses.

“Pride of Dakota has been a really big part of who we are. We started at the farmer’s market and then in the fall, we jumped into the pride of Dakota. It’s been really instrumental in our growth,” said Hovland.

Dee Pritschet of Dee Designs sells creative coasters and jewelry displays.

She also said Pride of Dakota means something special to her and her business.

“Our first event was a Pride of Dakota event so this is like our home, so we really enjoy it here,” said Pritschet.

There are about 500 companies that are members of Pride of Dakota.

Pride of Dakota is administered by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.

