Killdeer murder suspect found and arrested in Moorhead

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oscar Ortiz was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by Moorhead, Minn, police. He was wanted in connection to a murder in Killdeer, N.D., on July 25.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, 25-year-old Oscar Ortiz was taken into custody without incident due to a successful day-long investigation.

Ortiz was located under a stairwell of an apartment building in the 500 block of 32 Avenue South. A handgun was also recovered in the area.

Ortiz will be held at the Clay County Jail pending extradition for charges in North Dakota.

The Moorhead Police Department worked with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Homeland Security during the investigation.

Further details are not available, and additional questions should be directed to the investigating North Dakota law enforcement agencies.

