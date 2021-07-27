Advertisement

Killdeer murder suspect found and arrested in Moorhead

Oscar Ortiz
Oscar Ortiz(Oscar Ortiz)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oscar Ortiz was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by Moorhead, Minn, police. He was wanted in connection to a murder in Killdeer, N.D., on July 25.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, 25-year-old Oscar Ortiz was taken into custody without incident due to a successful day-long investigation.

Ortiz was located under a stairwell of an apartment building in the 500 block of 32 Avenue South. A handgun was also recovered in the area.

Ortiz will be held at the Clay County Jail pending extradition for charges in North Dakota.

The Moorhead Police Department worked with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Homeland Security during the investigation.

Further details are not available, and additional questions should be directed to the investigating North Dakota law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Oscar Ortiz
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in Fargo Metro Area
Billings County fatal crash Sunday
Suspected homicide investigation underway in Dunn County
Woman assaulted trooper at North Dakota rest area Monday morning

Latest News

Bredahl family and their sheep
More than 50 years of Bredahls at the ND State Fair
Alex Hennix selected as Kenmare Public Schools Superintendent
xcel energy
Xcel Energy rate increase decision coming soon
The family says it's nothing short of a miracle.
Richardton family says it’s a miracle they’re alive