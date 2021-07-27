Ex-Mandan officer sentenced to 5 years for secret recording

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A former Mandan police officer who pleaded guilty to shooting video of a juvenile with a hidden cellphone has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Scott Warzecha, 45, was also ordered to complete sex offender treatment while behind bars and register as a sex offender.

Warzecha was charged in November with felony use of a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of felony surreptitious intrusion. He earlier pleaded guilty to one intrusion charge as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland on Monday also ordered Warzecha to spend five years on probation after his release, two years more than recommended by attorneys in the case, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

The 13-year police veteran was placed on administrative leave as an investigation began and was subsequently fired.

