Advertisement

Ex-Mandan officer sentenced to 5 years for secret recording

Scott Warzecha
Scott Warzecha(kfyr)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A former Mandan police officer who pleaded guilty to shooting video of a juvenile with a hidden cellphone has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Scott Warzecha, 45, was also ordered to complete sex offender treatment while behind bars and register as a sex offender.

Warzecha was charged in November with felony use of a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of felony surreptitious intrusion. He earlier pleaded guilty to one intrusion charge as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland on Monday also ordered Warzecha to spend five years on probation after his release, two years more than recommended by attorneys in the case, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

The 13-year police veteran was placed on administrative leave as an investigation began and was subsequently fired.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Billings County fatal crash Sunday
Woman assaulted trooper at North Dakota rest area Monday morning
Suspected homicide investigation underway in Dunn County
Manhunt
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in Fargo Metro Area

Latest News

Manhunt
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in Fargo Metro Area
Maah Daah Hey Trail Run: The Biggest Yet
Maah Daah Hey Trail Run: The Biggest Yet
Evening Weather 7/26/21
Evening Weather Forecast 7/26/21
Suspected homicide investigation underway in Dunn County