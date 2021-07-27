COVID-19 testing, vaccines offered at ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. - At this year’s state fair you can get more than just rides and food.

You can also get a free COVID-19 test and vaccine courtesy of the North Dakota Department of Health.

The team on-site says they set up a booth at this year’s state fair to offer a convenient way for people to get tested and vaccinated on the spot for COVID-19.

Team leader Anna Thongphet said the booth is a way to remove barriers and provide the public with easy access.

“It is a free service. It is convenient. That’s why we are mostly here is convenience to get it instead of getting an appointment somewhere,” said Thongphet.

The state fair draws thousands of people together, many from other parts of the state and country. And with the delta variant going around she said now is the time to protect yourself and others by getting vaccinated.

“More people are getting to the hospital and the younger people are getting infected, so it’s a good thing to get the vaccine,” explained Thongphet.

Only those who are in attendance or work at the state fair may access the free services.

