Bulls and Broncos take over All Seasons Arena

By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - With this year’s fair also comes a fair favorite, guests are invited to watch some of the toughest bulls and broncs around take on the finest riders from across the state, country and globe.

Around 50 bull & bronco riders will be testing their skill for the second night as they take center stage in the All Seasons Arena. Events kicked off Monday night with competitors holding on tight to come out with the best score.

The action starts all over again Tuesday to give riders another chance to come out on top.

The event is family friendly and longtime contributors say they’re ready for round two.

“We’re going to wipe the slate clean and do it all again. We have 25 entered in the bull riding they come from Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, from all over the United States Canada and more,” said pro announcer Randy Taylor.

A rodeo clown will also be included in this year’s event for all ages. Tuesday night at 7 p.m. is the last night to see these events at this year’s fair. Tickets are still available on the fair’s website here.

