Bismarck Larks Induct Wyatt Ulrich as 1st Member of Hall of Fame

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Larks inducted the first-ever member of their hall of fame on Monday.

Former standout Wyatt Ulrich was honored with a ceremony during the Larks game against the Waterloo Bucks.

Ulrich led the Larks in several statistical categories including runs, hits, RBIs, and walks. And he even has the Northwoods League record for runs.

Currently, Ulrich is a member of the Sioux Falls Canaries who play in the American Association of Professional Baseball.

