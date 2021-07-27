Billings County fatal crash Sunday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Watford City woman was killed in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon on Highway 85.

The Highway Patrol says it happened about 13 miles north of Belfield when the 20-year-old was heading south in the northbound lane.

Troopers say the northbound driver, a 59-year-old man from Texas, swerved into the southbound lane to avoid a collision, but the woman then went back into the southbound lane, and the two vehicles crashed.

The man was injured.

Traffic was closed off for nearly four hours.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.