Billings County fatal crash Sunday

(WCAX)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Watford City woman was killed in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon on Highway 85.

The Highway Patrol says it happened about 13 miles north of Belfield when the 20-year-old was heading south in the northbound lane.

Troopers say the northbound driver, a 59-year-old man from Texas, swerved into the southbound lane to avoid a collision, but the woman then went back into the southbound lane, and the two vehicles crashed.

The man was injured.

Traffic was closed off for nearly four hours.

