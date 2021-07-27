Advertisement

Alex Hennix selected as Kenmare Public Schools Superintendent

(Image courtesy: Alex Hennix)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KENMARE, N.D. – The search for Kenmare’s new superintendent has come to an end, as they selected Alex Hennix from within the district.

Hennix began her teaching career in Kenmare, having worked for more than eight years within the school district.

She served as the kindergarten through sixth grade principal since 2018 and then took over pre-school through eighth grade.

Hennix said she is honored to be selected for this new position and has formed very close relationships with her students.

She started as interim superintendent and begins her official position on Aug. 1.

Hennix will be taking over Dr. Tim Godfrey’s role, as he accepted a superintendent position in Minnesota earlier this summer.

