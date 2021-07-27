Air Show coming to Williston Basin International Airport September 11th

WILLISTON, N.D. - For the first time since it opened, Williston Basin International Airport will host a free air show for the public in September.

Airport Director Anthony Dudas says the show will be similar to prior events held at Sloulin Field, but now with a bigger stage.

“Unfortunately, due to COVID, we had to cancel our air show and fly-in breakfast in 2020, so we are going to continue forward with that past event, but make it bigger and better,” said Dudas.

Dudas says three different acts are planned, and all of the pilots are from North Dakota. The Williston Lions Club will be providing a free breakfast starting at 7, with other family activities planned prior to the show. It takes place on Saturday, September 11th at 10 a.m.

