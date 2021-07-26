Advertisement

Your morning cup of coffee could cost more soon

Coffee cup
Coffee cup(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prices have gone up on a lot of things – gas, groceries, you name it. The item that could be next on that list? Coffee.

Coffee production is yet another industry impacted by supply chain issues. Bismarck coffee shop owners say it’s likely due to a poor coffee bean harvest in parts of South America, creating a domino effect on prices.

Al Roe comes to Perk N Beans Coffee Shop in Gateway Mall up to three times a week.

“I’m a regular coffee drinker, I got to have it to get going. I drink regular coffee usually,” said Roe.

Pretty soon, his morning pick-me-up could cost a little more.

“When we roast our beans, our green beans that come from all around the world have not been in stock or available, we know the pricing is going to significantly jump here in the near future,” said Dee Neustel, owner of Perk N Beans.

Brian Jackson, the owner of Mighty Missouri Coffee, says these coffee price hikes have roots all the way to the source.

“Brazil has had frost after a drought, and frost can do a lot of bad things for the crop, but can also kill the trees. The specialty market, which is what we do, reacts to what’s going on in Brazil,” said Jackson.

Neustel says prices at her shop could go up by as much as 25 to 30 percent. However, customers back at Perk N Beans say a price increase wouldn’t impact their coffee drinking habits.

“Each person sets their priorities where they want them to be, and coffee is one of my priorities, so I set it where I want to be, but I think the prices are more than fair here,” said Roe.

Customers also say, despite the price, coffee will always be an important part of their day.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Haying Request
Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring’s request to USDA for early emergency haying has been denied
Active oil well fire in McKenzie County
40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
UPDATE: Police identifies man killed in North Fargo shooting
Lawrence Bearse, 90, will be remembered for his pride in being a U.S. Marine, his humor and his...
Man, 90, found dead after being left in van outside Ariz. assisted living facility
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying

Latest News

People at ND State Fair
EMTs provide care at the fair, offer tips on staying cool
North Dakota State Fair welcomes vendors from all over
McKenzie County oil well fire
Oil well fire continues to burn in McKenzie County
Devils Creek Fire
One North Dakota firefighter remains in hospital