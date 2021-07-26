Your morning cup of coffee could cost more soon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prices have gone up on a lot of things – gas, groceries, you name it. The item that could be next on that list? Coffee.

Coffee production is yet another industry impacted by supply chain issues. Bismarck coffee shop owners say it’s likely due to a poor coffee bean harvest in parts of South America, creating a domino effect on prices.

Al Roe comes to Perk N Beans Coffee Shop in Gateway Mall up to three times a week.

“I’m a regular coffee drinker, I got to have it to get going. I drink regular coffee usually,” said Roe.

Pretty soon, his morning pick-me-up could cost a little more.

“When we roast our beans, our green beans that come from all around the world have not been in stock or available, we know the pricing is going to significantly jump here in the near future,” said Dee Neustel, owner of Perk N Beans.

Brian Jackson, the owner of Mighty Missouri Coffee, says these coffee price hikes have roots all the way to the source.

“Brazil has had frost after a drought, and frost can do a lot of bad things for the crop, but can also kill the trees. The specialty market, which is what we do, reacts to what’s going on in Brazil,” said Jackson.

Neustel says prices at her shop could go up by as much as 25 to 30 percent. However, customers back at Perk N Beans say a price increase wouldn’t impact their coffee drinking habits.

“Each person sets their priorities where they want them to be, and coffee is one of my priorities, so I set it where I want to be, but I think the prices are more than fair here,” said Roe.

Customers also say, despite the price, coffee will always be an important part of their day.

