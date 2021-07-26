Advertisement

VA comments on required COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

(WCTV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday, the head of the National Veterans Association has mandated COVID-19 vaccines for all health care personnel.

According to the Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs press release, physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants, expanded-function dental auxiliaries and chiropractors have eight weeks to receive the shot.

Your News Leader reached out to the Fargo VA and the national office.

The national office responded saying, “Those in violation of this directive may face disciplinary action up to and including removal from federal service.”

The VA will recognize medical and religious exemptions. However, those exempt individuals will be required to continue the use of personal protective equipment and are required to undergo COVID-19 testing.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Haying Request
Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring’s request to USDA for early emergency haying has been denied
Active oil well fire in McKenzie County
40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
UPDATE: Police identifies man killed in North Fargo shooting
Lawrence Bearse, 90, will be remembered for his pride in being a U.S. Marine, his humor and his...
Man, 90, found dead after being left in van outside Ariz. assisted living facility
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying

Latest News

UMDHU, CHI St. Alexius logos
UMDHU, CHI St. Alexius Williston looking for public input for Community Health Needs Assessment
Growing up at the pool
Bismarck’s outdoor pools a family tradition for Rusch siblings
Coffee cup
Your morning cup of coffee could cost more soon
People at ND State Fair
EMTs provide care at the fair, offer tips on staying cool