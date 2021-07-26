VA comments on required COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday, the head of the National Veterans Association has mandated COVID-19 vaccines for all health care personnel.

According to the Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs press release, physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants, expanded-function dental auxiliaries and chiropractors have eight weeks to receive the shot.

Your News Leader reached out to the Fargo VA and the national office.

The national office responded saying, “Those in violation of this directive may face disciplinary action up to and including removal from federal service.”

The VA will recognize medical and religious exemptions. However, those exempt individuals will be required to continue the use of personal protective equipment and are required to undergo COVID-19 testing.

