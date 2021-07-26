Advertisement

UMDHU, CHI St. Alexius Williston looking for public input for Community Health Needs Assessment

UMDHU, CHI St. Alexius logos
UMDHU, CHI St. Alexius logos(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - In order to help improve health services in northwestern North Dakota, CHI St. Alexius and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit are looking for your input for their community health needs assessment.

The survey, which is conducted every three years, helps the organizations learn about how the community is using health services and hear both good and bad about the state of healthcare.

Both CHI and the health unit say they have been able to bring in new services thanks to previous assessments, including a walk-in clinic and a mobile trailer unit.

Executive Officer for Upper Missouri District Health Unit Javayne Oyloe said it’s important to get as many responses as possible.

“We want to hear from people to learn what do they need, what would they like to see, and if there are things that we can do to change, we sure would like to,” said Oyloe.

You can take the survey online at tinyURL.com/willistonarea21 or in person at the Williston ARC tomorrow from 6-10 am. The survey runs until July 31.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Haying Request
Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring’s request to USDA for early emergency haying has been denied
Active oil well fire in McKenzie County
40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
UPDATE: Police identifies man killed in North Fargo shooting
Lawrence Bearse, 90, will be remembered for his pride in being a U.S. Marine, his humor and his...
Man, 90, found dead after being left in van outside Ariz. assisted living facility
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying

Latest News

Growing up at the pool
Bismarck’s outdoor pools a family tradition for Rusch siblings
VA comments on required COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
Coffee cup
Your morning cup of coffee could cost more soon
People at ND State Fair
EMTs provide care at the fair, offer tips on staying cool