UMDHU, CHI St. Alexius Williston looking for public input for Community Health Needs Assessment

WILLISTON, N.D. - In order to help improve health services in northwestern North Dakota, CHI St. Alexius and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit are looking for your input for their community health needs assessment.

The survey, which is conducted every three years, helps the organizations learn about how the community is using health services and hear both good and bad about the state of healthcare.

Both CHI and the health unit say they have been able to bring in new services thanks to previous assessments, including a walk-in clinic and a mobile trailer unit.

Executive Officer for Upper Missouri District Health Unit Javayne Oyloe said it’s important to get as many responses as possible.

“We want to hear from people to learn what do they need, what would they like to see, and if there are things that we can do to change, we sure would like to,” said Oyloe.

You can take the survey online at tinyURL.com/willistonarea21 or in person at the Williston ARC tomorrow from 6-10 am. The survey runs until July 31.

