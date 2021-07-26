UMary Names Abby Pollart as new Head Volleyball Coach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The UMary volleyball team has a new head coach and it’s a familiar face, as one-time assistant coach Abby Pollart has returned to the program after three years away.

She spent the last two seasons as head coach of the Central Community College Raiders in Columbus, Nebraska.

Pollart will get to work right away as the team begins camp for the fall season on August 14th.

