UMary Names Abby Pollart as new Head Volleyball Coach

Abby Pollart
Abby Pollart(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The UMary volleyball team has a new head coach and it’s a familiar face, as one-time assistant coach Abby Pollart has returned to the program after three years away.

She spent the last two seasons as head coach of the Central Community College Raiders in Columbus, Nebraska.

Pollart will get to work right away as the team begins camp for the fall season on August 14th.

