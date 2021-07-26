Three Larks Named to Major League Dreams Showcase Rosters

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Larks will be well represented when the Major League Dreams Showcase takes place on August 3rd in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Today the rosters for the teams were announced and three players were selected.

Catcher Spencer Sarringar, Outfielder Derek Shoen, and Pitcher Bret Barnett will all take part in the doubleheader set to take place at Copeland Park in La Crosse.

Also representing Bismarck will be current manager Will Flynt, as he will be the field manager for the visiting team.

The showcase is done for a good cause as it will benefit the Northwoods league foundation.

Game one is set for 4:05 p.m. at Copeland Park on August 3rd.

