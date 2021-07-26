Advertisement

Tax refund for thousands of North Dakotans

Ryan Rauschenberger
Ryan Rauschenberger(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In March, Congress passed a law that exempted the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits from federal taxable income for people making less than $150,000.

Because some people had already filed their taxes when the bill was passed, the state tax department has been correcting tax returns, which has resulted in money funneling back to North Dakotans.

“When you think about, between the federal government exempting the first 10,200 dollars and us at the state level, that can be hundreds, and ranging into the potentially thousands of dollars total, that go back into the taxpayer’s pocket,” said Ryan Rauschenberger, ND Tax Commissioner.

North Dakota’s tax department doesn’t require affected taxpayers to file amended returns, saving taxpayers time and money. They issued a total of nearly $1.9 million in refunds to 23,000 North Dakotans.

