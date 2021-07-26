Advertisement

One North Dakota firefighter remains in hospital

Devils Creek Fire
Devils Creek Fire(AP)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four of the five firefighters injured in Montana fighting a wildfire last week have been released from the hospital.

They were setting a perimeter to fight the Devils Creek fire in Garfield County on Thursday when storms blew the flames towards them.

Two were from the Quemado Ranger District in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest and the other three were from the Eastern North Dakota Wetland Management District Complex. One of those North Dakotans is still in the hospital.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Kari Cobb said that the firefighter had the most injuries of the five, but says he “is making good progress and is in good spirits.”

Montana’s Natural Resources and Conservation Department shows the fire has burned about 12,216 acres and is 0% contained.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Haying Request
Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring’s request to USDA for early emergency haying has been denied
Active oil well fire in McKenzie County
40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
UPDATE: Police identifies man killed in North Fargo shooting
Lawrence Bearse, 90, will be remembered for his pride in being a U.S. Marine, his humor and his...
Man, 90, found dead after being left in van outside Ariz. assisted living facility
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying

Latest News

Coffee cup
Your morning cup of coffee could cost more soon
People at ND State Fair
EMTs provide care at the fair, offer tips on staying cool
North Dakota State Fair welcomes vendors from all over
McKenzie County oil well fire
Oil well fire continues to burn in McKenzie County