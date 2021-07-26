One North Dakota firefighter remains in hospital

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four of the five firefighters injured in Montana fighting a wildfire last week have been released from the hospital.

They were setting a perimeter to fight the Devils Creek fire in Garfield County on Thursday when storms blew the flames towards them.

Two were from the Quemado Ranger District in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest and the other three were from the Eastern North Dakota Wetland Management District Complex. One of those North Dakotans is still in the hospital.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Kari Cobb said that the firefighter had the most injuries of the five, but says he “is making good progress and is in good spirits.”

Montana’s Natural Resources and Conservation Department shows the fire has burned about 12,216 acres and is 0% contained.

