North Dakota State Fair welcomes vendors from all over

MINOT, N.D. – After facing cancellations of events last year, both large and small, vendors at this year’s State Fair said they are glad to be back.

More than 600 vendors made their way to the 2021 North Dakota State Fair. Many of the vendors I spoke with said this is their biggest sales event of the year.

Workers at local vendors like Minot boutique The Rack said they’ve been able to connect with customers during their first year at the fair.

“We have so many customers that we’ve never actually met face to face so it’s good to actually put a name with the face when they come out and shop with us here. It’s super fun to meet and everyone and meet new people as well,” said Sheila Haugen co-owner of Minot boutique The Rack.

Some vendors like Darlene Berger owner of Diane Berger’s Gifts from Mandan traveled from out of town to keep up a 45-year attendance record put on hold last year.

“Well I came up here every year and I just like it. Like to meet the people and sell my products and, see the action I guess,” said Berger

Some vendors like Doyle and Julie Christian, founders of Christians Maple Syrup even traveled from Wisconsin to sell goods that aren’t from the area for their first time at the fair.

“Basically, west of the Mississippi you guys do not have Maple trees, so I think it’s fairly a new product out here. very inquisitive everybody’s been taste testing, going well,” said Julie.

Vendors getting back out as the country continues after COVID-19.

Vendors will be available for the duration of the fair in air conditioned commercial buildings one, two and three.

