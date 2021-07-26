Minot man sentenced to 30 years in wife’s killing

MINOT, N.D. – The courts have sentenced a 26-year-old Minot man to 30 years in prison in the death of his wife last June.

Duell Clifton, pleaded guilty in April to AA felony murder, in the death of 22-year-old Alytreus Clifton.

Family members of both individuals spoke at Monday’s sentencing, all saying in similar fashion that Alytreus was a life taken too soon.

Clifton will also serve five years of probation and must pay more than $8,000 in restitution.

He also must avoid contact with her family.

Clifton will receive credit for more than a year’s worth of time already served.

The courts dropped a C-felony charge of tampering with physical evidence.

