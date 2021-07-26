KMOT Pride of Dakota luncheon supports North Dakota FFA

MINOT, N.D. - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture and KMOT served up hotdogs and chips for just a dollar at the Pride of Dakota event.

Sponsors including Cloverdale and prairie farms contributed to the food and drinks.

Pride of Dakota is under the direction of Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

He said the day was a success.

“It’s a great way to actually promote agriculture and to support agriculture and the proceeds go to FFA,” said Goehring.

This is the 33rd year the Ag Department has hosted their lunch for a dollar event.

