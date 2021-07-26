Food banks seeing increase in people looking for help

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nationally, food prices have risen 3.5% over the last year. As a result, food pantries in North Dakota are seeing an increase in people looking for help. However, they say it isn’t a problem yet and shouldn’t deter people from seeking assistance.

“We have plenty of food in our state to be able to serve anyone with food assistance. And so we just want people to be aware that, even if you don’t feel like you fit the norm of being able to drive up to the food pantry, walk up to the food pantry, that there is help for you, and we can help with that,” said Rachel Monge, Regional Service Manager at Great Plains Food Bank.

Experts believe that an increase in people requiring assistance is due to a variety of factors, including rising grocery bills, stimulus check funds running out, and higher energy bills due to the extreme heat.

