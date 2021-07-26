EMTs provide care at the fair, offer tips on staying cool

MINOT, N.D. – Every day of the North Dakota State Fair, ambulance crews are on standby to respond to health issues that might crop up.

The number one issue they expect to see is dehydration. They recommend people stay hydrated, and visit the air-conditioned buildings as needed.

The warm weather and sunny days put a strain on people while walking around and riding rides.

“Remember even though you’re having fun, you still need to drink water, keep cool, take a break in the shade. Make sure you’re eating enough nutritious food as well. Not just corndogs will keep you awake,” said Carter Gage, EMT.

He said they also help with sunburns and other concerns that come up while enjoying the rides.

