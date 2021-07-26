Advertisement

EMTs provide care at the fair, offer tips on staying cool

People at ND State Fair
People at ND State Fair(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Every day of the North Dakota State Fair, ambulance crews are on standby to respond to health issues that might crop up.

The number one issue they expect to see is dehydration. They recommend people stay hydrated, and visit the air-conditioned buildings as needed.

The warm weather and sunny days put a strain on people while walking around and riding rides.

“Remember even though you’re having fun, you still need to drink water, keep cool, take a break in the shade. Make sure you’re eating enough nutritious food as well. Not just corndogs will keep you awake,” said Carter Gage, EMT.

He said they also help with sunburns and other concerns that come up while enjoying the rides.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Haying Request
Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring’s request to USDA for early emergency haying has been denied
Active oil well fire in McKenzie County
40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
UPDATE: Police identifies man killed in North Fargo shooting
Lawrence Bearse, 90, will be remembered for his pride in being a U.S. Marine, his humor and his...
Man, 90, found dead after being left in van outside Ariz. assisted living facility
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying

Latest News

Coffee cup
Your morning cup of coffee could cost more soon
North Dakota State Fair welcomes vendors from all over
McKenzie County oil well fire
Oil well fire continues to burn in McKenzie County
Devils Creek Fire
One North Dakota firefighter remains in hospital