Canine stars at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. – Some furry friends are taking over the state fairgrounds this week.

Coming off of the national spotlight they’re in Minot showing off what adopted dogs are capable of.

With backflips and high jumps, these canine stars want to show off everything they can do.

”It’s a dream job, you come out here and play with your dogs and everybody cheers. They think your dog is the greatest dog in the world. It’s not really a job, it’s just having fun,” said Ethan Wilhelm, Producer.

The group was on America’s Got Talent earlier this year! Wilhelm said they have three different teams touring the country.

”I love every minute of working in the show. The dogs absolutely love it. It’s their favorite thing. As soon as they see a suitcase getting packed they know exactly where we’re going,” said Aislinn Smadu, dog trainer.

Most of the dogs in the show are adopted from shelters or rescued. A message that is pushed by producer Ethan Wilhelm.

”A lot of shelters are full, and about 2.7 million dogs are euthanized every year. So our main mission is to spread that message that if you’re thinking about bringing a new family member into your life, you should check your local animal shelter or rescue group and save an animal’s life because they’re extremely grateful for it,” said Wilhelm.

Their show is on at 1, 4, and 7 p.m. on stage three throughout the rest of the fair.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.