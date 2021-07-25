Advertisement

Pony Pull at the North Dakota State Fair

Pony pull contest at ND State Fair
Pony pull contest at ND State Fair(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. - Every year there are dozens of attractions at the North Dakota State Fair that feature animals, each with its own story.

The Pony Pull contest is a competition where pairs of small ponies pull up to three or even four times their body weight to see who is the strongest.

Your News Leader spoke with Emma Bock who said her family does about five of these shows a year, but they always look forward to stopping at the North Dakota State Fair.

This is Bock’s fifth year helping with the contest.

It was started by her grandfather Mike Thorstenson who has a decades-long background in horse pulling.

Bock’s siblings, cousins, and parents also contribute to the show.

She shared her favorite parts of the day.

“Seeing how happy everybody is and seeing how everybody enjoys the little ponies. And they think it’s so cool,” said Bock.

Hundreds of people gathered in the all seasons arena to cheer the ponies on.

Bock’s cousin Carly’s team won with her ponies, Cap and Gus.

They pulled at 358%.

Bock said she and her family practiced for months preparing for today.

