North Dakota Outdoors: Game and Fish Director Retires

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson sits down with Director Terry Steinwand as he wraps up his long career with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

North Dakota Game and Fish Director Terry Steinwand loves to hunt and fish and is passionate about the resources North Dakota has to offer. And that’s why he’s spent over 40 years working for the department.

“I started full time in 1982 as a Garrison Diversion biologist, fisheries biologist, managing some lakes, not nearly as many as we have now. In the year 1990, I was appointed as a permanent fisheries chief. I held that position for 15 years and in 2006 I was appointed director by then Governor Hoeven,” said Steinwand.

Director Steinwand says leading the agency is challenging and needs to be a balancing act, and he has advice to the person who replaces him.

“If you listen to what’s being said out there and process it, you’re going to do fine. And the other part is balance the interests. Probably one of the more difficult things to do at times, because our responsibility is the fish and wildlife of the state,” said Steinwand.

Under Director Steinwand’s leadership we have some of the best hunting and fishing North Dakota has ever seen, and he accredits a lot of that to the people who work for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

“I’m most proud of the people we hired. We’ve hired some of the best people, the most passionate people in the world, I believe. And to me, that’s the best legacy I could ever leave, is get the people in there doing the work and just step back and let them do their job,” said Steinwand.

Director Steinwand is confident there will be plenty of outdoor opportunities for hunters and anglers for years to come.

“The next person is going to inherit some fantastic people that will still be working towards that goal of making the best fishing and hunting possible in North Dakota,” said Steinwand.

Director Steinwand has plans after retirement.

“I’m going to relax a little bit. I’m going to shed some stress. This job can be quite stressful. Hunting and fishing can be an emotional issue in North Dakota. And I don’t think it’s unique to North Dakota, it’s probably nationwide. But I’m going to be doing a lot of fishing. I’m going to do a lot of hunting and going to catch up on some honey do lists,” said Steinwand.

Director Steinwand’s last day is July 31st.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.