Local food pantry’s garden providing those they serve with fresh produce

MINOT, N.D. – Fresh produce is always a great staple for a healthy diet, and the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry is helping those they serve get the freshest fruits and veggies.

The garden started three years ago, after Nash Finch shut down, shutting down their supply of fruit and vegetables.

From spinach, to watermelon, to peppers, the garden has been a work in progress and grows more every year.

They harvest two times a week and this year they are expecting to harvest more than 14,000 lbs.

Organizers said the garden is filling a great need for those who rely on the pantry.

“It’s very much appreciated. Yep, they like having the fresh produce. We also get people who donate from their gardens, it’s very much appreciated. It’s been a blessing,” said Lisa Galt with the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry.

The garden is currently looking for more volunteers to help with harvesting and watering.

If you are interested in helping, contact the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry at 701-839-1990.

