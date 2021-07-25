Legislature considering changes to compulsory school attendance models

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The past few years have showed how adaptable students, teachers, and education overall can be.

Lawmakers want to keep that momentum going by keeping these flexibilities in place for personalized teaching needs.

State lawmakers launched a year-long study into the standards of the public education system, including new ways for teachers to be licensed.

North Dakota has been improving their teacher retention rates over the past few years, and are hoping to install new approaches for the classroom.

“That was enormously frustrating as a teacher when I could tell that they didn’t learn fractions in fourth grade. You can’t do algebra if you don’t know fractions. And so the idea that not all kids learn at the same pace in the same way is obviously an important thing to acknowledge and then figure out how to do better,” Sen. Erin Oban said.

Virtual education also has lawmakers considering changes to classroom attendance.

North Dakota has laws in place for counting a student’s attendance, but hybrid-style schools may require different methods in the near future.

