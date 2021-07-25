Advertisement

Fur Traders Rendezvous brings history to life at North Dakota State Fair

Fur Traders Rendezvous at ND State Fair
Fur Traders Rendezvous at ND State Fair(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – As visitors enjoy the North Dakota State Fair, some may want to take a break from the rides and food to learn a little bit more about North Dakota’s history.

Guests at the fair are invited to go back in time at the Fur Traders Rendezvous located on the north side of the fair grounds.

This living exhibit features live demonstrations of prairie life including weaving, blacksmithing, and farming.

The trade house display also features period accurate items which you can purchase from a vendor who also plays their part.

“I do a shooting demo too besides doing the store here. I’m here to display my wares and we do some trading. It has to be something that I’m willing to take in on a trade,” said Tom Hanning, trade shop owner and demo shooter.

The settlement also features interactive displays such as a real size trade house and tipi display and fiddle playing throughout the day.

Fur Traders Rendezvous settlement is nestled near Gate B, just across from the State Fair Center.

The exhibit is available for free from July 25 until the end of the fair.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Haying Request
Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring’s request to USDA for early emergency haying has been denied
Devil's Creek Fire
North Dakota firefighters injured fighting Devil’s Creek Fire
Active oil well fire in McKenzie County
New carnival rides at the 2021 North Dakota State Fair

Latest News

Deer
Deer tags reflect increase in populations
Keyboard
Legislature considering changes to compulsory school attendance models
Lord's Cupboard Food Pantry garden
Local food pantry’s garden providing those they serve with fresh produce
40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
One dead after N. Fargo shooting