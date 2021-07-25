Fur Traders Rendezvous brings history to life at North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. – As visitors enjoy the North Dakota State Fair, some may want to take a break from the rides and food to learn a little bit more about North Dakota’s history.

Guests at the fair are invited to go back in time at the Fur Traders Rendezvous located on the north side of the fair grounds.

This living exhibit features live demonstrations of prairie life including weaving, blacksmithing, and farming.

The trade house display also features period accurate items which you can purchase from a vendor who also plays their part.

“I do a shooting demo too besides doing the store here. I’m here to display my wares and we do some trading. It has to be something that I’m willing to take in on a trade,” said Tom Hanning, trade shop owner and demo shooter.

The settlement also features interactive displays such as a real size trade house and tipi display and fiddle playing throughout the day.

Fur Traders Rendezvous settlement is nestled near Gate B, just across from the State Fair Center.

The exhibit is available for free from July 25 until the end of the fair.

