Deer tags reflect increase in populations

Deer
Deer(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – More deer tags are available this year, which North Dakota Game and Fish staff say reflects an increase in the population.

A licensing manager with the ND Game and Fish Department said 6,000 tags were made available on a first come, first served basis from the department after the lottery. Staff said the number of people participating in the lottery stayed about the same this year to last year, but the number of tags increased by about 2,000.

“We’re encouraged by it. We like to see the numbers increase a little bit. We’re still a little bit below management objectives, so we’d like to see the deer population increase a little bit more,” said Randy Meissner, Licensing Manager.

This will mean more tags will be available once people are able to claim additions.

