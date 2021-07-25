BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several agencies are monitoring an active oil well fire in McKenzie County.

The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office originally responded to the fire Thursday afternoon, just north of Charlson, near the Missouri River.

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown, there have been no injuries, and the fire doesn’t pose an active threat to the surrounding area.

The fire is being monitored by Petro Hunt, Wild Well Control, Keene Fire Department, McKenzie County Rural Fire, U.S. Forest Service, and McKenzie County Emergency Management.

The following roads have been closed to the public: 47th M Street NW, 47th Street NW and 103 V Avenue NW.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.