World of Wonders arrives at North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. – As you’re walking through the livestock expos at the fair you may want to check out a performance that pays homage to old school fair entertainment.

The world of wonders stage show is bringing 70 years of entertainment experience to the North Dakota State Fair for the first time.

It’s the oldest show of its kind in the country!

Audiences are invited in to witness classic acts such as fire eating, feats of strength and sword swallowing.

“A lot of times we have people come up and said “hey I saw a sow like yours when I was little and thank you for the nostalgia” and it’s amazing it’s just great family fun,” said Strong Woman Luella Lynne .

Performers said they are looking to not only amaze but also leave an impression with their audience.

“Everything that we do inspires everyone who sees us in a different way and you never know who that’s going to manifest. I remember seeing circus and sideshow when I was a little girl and all of those women that I idolized as a child, I got to grow up and be that person,” said multi-talent performer The Atomic Doll.

Members of the cast said they trained for years to be able to accomplish the amazing feats they perform in front of a live audience and that keeping carnival traditions alive are what keep them going.

“I was like Sword swallowing, that’s the one for me. So when I was 13 years old I found some books that kind of told you how to do it and I just started practicing, and it all worked out cause here I am now,” said owner and sword swallower Tommy Breen.

Working to keep audiences entertained with traditional carnival flare.

The world of wonders will be performing three times a day from July 23-31 admission is free and performers are ready to amaze you. You can find them behind the livestock show at stage eight on the state fairgrounds.

Follow them on social media for showtimes and more information on Facebook here and on Instagram here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.