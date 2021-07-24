Advertisement

Vendors making a comeback at the ND State Fair

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – Last year during the pandemic a lot of businesses suffered without shows, fairs, and exhibitions.

Vendors we talked to around the grounds say they hope to make up for lost business this year though supply chains are still limited for some.

“I’m hoping as things go along. Things will start coming back to civilization again. It sure would be nice to get things instead of having to wait three months for pieces and parts,” said Dave Peiser, vendor.

“Getting to see all the people. Coming into contact with the people and showing them what we’ve got. Telling people about the hall of fame is what we’re all about,” said Irene Johnson, Cowboy Halll of Fame.

Staff recommend that people walk through the commercial buildings to cool down every so often.

