University of Mary Football Announces 2021 Football Schedule

(University of Mary)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary Football program returns to The Community Bowl this fall after no season in 2020. The Marauders 11-game schedule was released Friday, a slate that includes all Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference competition.

Five of the 11 games this fall will be played in Bismarck at The Bowl, two of those being trophy games. All home games kick of at 2 p.m.

UMary opens up the regular season at Wayne State on September 2nd, and then return home for the first time on September 11th to host Augustana.

When the Marauders kick off on September 2nd, it will have been 656 days since the last time they played on November 16th, 2019.

The Marauders ended 2019 with a 2-9 overall record.

