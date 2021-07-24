People return to the North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. – Fairgoers were hitting the main drag of the fairgrounds on opening day and we wanted to know what they thought.

People we talked to were excited to ride the rides and eat the food. The biggest was seeing people out and about once more after losing the fair last year.

“I got a granddaughter that’s gonna be coming this afternoon that’s gonna be pretty excited. I asked her yesterday, ‘how many days do you want to go to the fair?’ she’s like ten years old and she says every day,” said Randy Jensen, Minot.

“This is really a nice, friendly, clean fair, and we really enjoy coming up here,” said Wayne Fuller, South Dakota.

“I think it’s great just for people to get out of the house to be honest. Minot doesn’t have that much going on all the time so it’s really good for the community,” said Savanna Bray, Minot.

