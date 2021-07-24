Advertisement

North Dakota State Parade returns to streets of Minot

2021 State Fair
2021 State Fair(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Annual North Dakota State Parade returned to the streets of Minot Saturday morning.

Thousands came out to enjoy the parade.

The parade started on Broadway and went down Burdick Expressway all the way into the state fairgrounds.

More than 150 different organizations, including KMOT, participated in this year’s parade.

Those that were in the parade said they were glad to get out and about and enjoy the day.

“So exciting! It’s the perfect day for a parade. It’s not too, hot not too cold, and there are so many awesome people out here, so I am excited,” said Miss Norsk Høstfest 2019 Sidni Kast.

This was the 39th North Dakota State Parade.

This year’s theme was “Saluting All Essential Workers.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride
Edward Sartin
Man faces federal charges for conspiring to sell drugs in Burleigh county
North Dakota Department of Transportation crews are patching a pavement buckle just east of...
NDDOT patching pavement buckle on I-94 near Dawson
Minot Rural Fire, Ward County Sheriff’s Department and North Dakota Highway Patrol responded.
Tanker rolls over outside Minot
Devil's Creek Fire
North Dakota firefighters injured fighting Devil’s Creek Fire

Latest News

Child Passenger Safety Resource Interactive Maps
New interactive maps help caregivers find resources for child passenger safety
Sick person
More North Dakotans getting colds
World of Wonders arrives at North Dakota State Fair
Minot Public Schools
Minot Public Schools facing potential budget shortfall
Emergency Haying Request
Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring’s request to USDA for early emergency haying has been denied