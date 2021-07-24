North Dakota State Parade returns to streets of Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The Annual North Dakota State Parade returned to the streets of Minot Saturday morning.

Thousands came out to enjoy the parade.

The parade started on Broadway and went down Burdick Expressway all the way into the state fairgrounds.

More than 150 different organizations, including KMOT, participated in this year’s parade.

Those that were in the parade said they were glad to get out and about and enjoy the day.

“So exciting! It’s the perfect day for a parade. It’s not too, hot not too cold, and there are so many awesome people out here, so I am excited,” said Miss Norsk Høstfest 2019 Sidni Kast.

This was the 39th North Dakota State Parade.

This year’s theme was “Saluting All Essential Workers.”

