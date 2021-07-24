BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota ranks in the top five states when it comes to e-cigarette use among youth, according to the 2019 Youth Behavior Risk Survey.

And while 2021 numbers haven’t been released yet, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health officials say that statistic is alarming and points to a need for continued education.

Health officials say the products are highly addictive, adding that nicotine is particularly harmful to youth, because brain development continues until we’re about 25 years old.

“We are working really hard and actually prepping this summer to do education in the schools and work with our school staff on just letting them know what the products are and where kids can go to get help with quitting,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Tobacco Prevention Specialist Jordyn Schaefbauer.

Schaefbauer says they have a program called “My Life, My Quit,” which is the youth version of ND Quits.

Youth can call or text or go online to mylifemyquit.com for help.

Parents can find resources on the site too, and it’s all free.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.