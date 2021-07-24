Advertisement

North Dakota ranks in the top five states when it comes to e-cigarette use among youth

(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota ranks in the top five states when it comes to e-cigarette use among youth, according to the 2019 Youth Behavior Risk Survey.

And while 2021 numbers haven’t been released yet, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health officials say that statistic is alarming and points to a need for continued education.

Health officials say the products are highly addictive, adding that nicotine is particularly harmful to youth, because brain development continues until we’re about 25 years old.

“We are working really hard and actually prepping this summer to do education in the schools and work with our school staff on just letting them know what the products are and where kids can go to get help with quitting,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Tobacco Prevention Specialist Jordyn Schaefbauer.

Schaefbauer says they have a program called “My Life, My Quit,” which is the youth version of ND Quits.

Youth can call or text or go online to mylifemyquit.com for help.

Parents can find resources on the site too, and it’s all free.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride
Minot Rural Fire, Ward County Sheriff’s Department and North Dakota Highway Patrol responded.
Tanker rolls over outside Minot
Crews respond to fire at Artspace apartments in Minot, subject detained
When Pfizer and BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical company to receive emergency use...
Sanford Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine by November 1
Camera filming movie
ND filmmaker uses Bismarck actors for latest movie

Latest News

Ice the Heat: Free Summer Skate
Bismarck schools to return to pre-pandemic ways this fall
North Dakota nonprofit helps ranchers and farmers
Possible corn shortage coming to ND