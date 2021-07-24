North Dakota nonprofit helps ranchers and farmers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A nonprofit organization based in North Dakota is helping ranchers affected by the drought acquire livestock feed.

Farm Rescue is once again activating Operation Hay Lift to assist those affected by natural disasters like drought and wildfire.

Traditionally, Operation Hay Lift helps ranchers find hay, but this year, they’ve had to find creative ways to be helpful.

“Because so many folks are in the same boat, it’s been tough to find any sort of donated hay, because people know the value of it right now. So what we are doing is offering a more affordable route to have hay delivered to these folks if they have hay lined up somewhere else,” said Dan Erdmann, program manager for Farm Rescue.

This will be the third time Farm Rescue has initiated Operation Hay Lift. Farm Rescue helps farmers and ranchers who have experienced a major illness, injury, or natural disaster.

If you would like to contribute to Operation Hay Lift or would like more information, visit their website at farmrescue.org.

