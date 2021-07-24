North Dakota firefighters injured fighting Devil’s Creek Fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three North Dakota firefighters have been injured fighting the Devil’s Creek Fire in Garfield County, Mont., that has burned roughly 1,300 acres.

The Bureau of Land Management reports three U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service firefighters out of the Eastern North Dakota Wetland Management District Complex are injured along with two USDA Forest Service firefighters from the Gila National Forest.

Officials say a sudden wind shift blew wildfire over their position as they were building a defense on the perimeter. The firefighters were evacuated to medical facilities.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Three other firefighters at the scene were not hurt.

Devil's Creek Fire (The Bureau of Land Management)

