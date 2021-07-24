Advertisement

New interactive maps help caregivers find resources for child passenger safety

By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Department of Health’s Child Passenger Safety Program has launched new interactive maps as a resource for child passenger safety.

The maps include three types of interactive resources: child passenger safety classes, car seat checkup and fitting locations and car seat distribution programs.

“40 to 50% of car seats are misused. If they go to the map and plug in either their county or their city or look at the dot a click on it, they can find out more information, as well as calling a phone number if they need help,” said NDDOH Child Passenger Safety Coordinator Dawn Mayer.

These statewide maps can be found at: North Dakota Child Passenger Safety Assistance | Department of Health (nd.gov)

