More North Dakotans getting colds

Sick person
Sick person(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you or people you know have been suffering through more colds than you normally would around this time of year, you’re not alone.

Doctors say this is because minor viruses, which have laid dormant for more than a year during COVID, are being circulated again.

“Viruses didn’t go away, they just didn’t have an opportunity to find hosts with the precautions we were taking. We are seeing RSV and more illness now that we’ve stopped masking and stopped practicing social distancing. Maybe it’s the fact that COVID, which was the predominant type of virus, now has gotten to be less common, so the other viruses that are less virulent are able to overcome and infect,” said Eric Thompson, a doctor at Sanford.

Thompson said it’s helpful to think of viruses as being in competition with one another: with COVID running rampant, there was little room for less contagious viruses to take hold. But now as more people have contracted the virus or gotten vaccinated, minor viruses are able to gain a foothold again.

