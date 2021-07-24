Advertisement

Minot Public Schools facing potential budget shortfall

Minot Public Schools
Minot Public Schools(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Board announced this week it will potentially have a budget shortfall for the upcoming school year.

They said multiple factors contributed to the estimated $6 million deficit.

Some of those include fewer students enrolled last year, which means less state funding this year and a decrease in grant funding to school programs from the state.

The district’s business manager said he budgets conservatively knowing in all likelihood in September when it is presented again that the projected deficit will be reduced.

In the meantime, the board is saving where they can and increasing costs to make up for some of that decreased funding.

“For the before and after school programs, six sites at the elementary and one at the new school, we propose a $5 increase there to subsidize the shortfall budget for the upcoming year,” said CLC Program Director Boyd Strand.

The board will finalize the MPS school budget in October.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride
Edward Sartin
Man faces federal charges for conspiring to sell drugs in Burleigh county
North Dakota Department of Transportation crews are patching a pavement buckle just east of...
NDDOT patching pavement buckle on I-94 near Dawson
Minot Rural Fire, Ward County Sheriff’s Department and North Dakota Highway Patrol responded.
Tanker rolls over outside Minot
Arrest made in Minot apartment fire

Latest News

World of Wonders arrives at North Dakota State Fair
Emergency Haying Request
Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring’s request to USDA for early emergency haying has been denied
Devil's Creek Fire
North Dakota firefighters injured fighting Devil’s Creek Fire
Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: Boulevard trees