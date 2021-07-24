Minot Minotauros’ Kyle Kukkonen drafted by NHL’s Anaheim Ducks

MINOT, N.D. – Kyle Kukkonen, a forward for the Minot Minotauros this past season, was drafted by the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks.

Kukkonen was taken 162nd overall, with the second pick in the sixth round of the league’s annual draft.

Kukkonen posted 16 points in 19 regular season games, followed by five points in the playoffs for the Tauros during the 2020-21 season.

Kukkonen posted 74 points in 23 games during his senior year of high school in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

A spokesperson for the Minotauros said Kukkonen has committed to Michigan Tech.

The Minotauros still own his NAHL rights, and the Madison Capitals own the rights to him in the USHL.

The spokesperson said it’s up to the Ducks to determine where Kukkonen plays this coming season.

One former Minotauro, Blake Lizotte of the Los Angeles Kings, has made it to the NHL in the franchise’s 10-year history.

Merrick Madsen was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2013 NHL Draft before he played for the Minotauros for one year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.