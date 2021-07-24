Ice the Heat: Free Summer Skate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The VFW Sports Center Complex seems like an oasis Friday at a steady temperature of 63 degrees.

With highs Friday reaching the upper 90′s, that’s more than 30 degrees of relief from the sweltering heat.

“I’m pretty excited, it’s a great way to beat the heat. And it’s free, my favorite word,” said Miquela Butz.

Bismarck Parks and Rec. is hosting their Free Summer Ice Event for the month of July. Each Friday, for an hour, they open rink # 2 for an afternoon of free fun skating frenzy.

“I came in in shorts and a T-shirt and then I bring extra clothes to wear when I’m skating here,” said Russel Gysberg

With record highs this week, many have been waiting for the opportunity to get back on the frozen surface. Even a few hockey players were anxious to get back into the rink.

“I got new skates and we wanted to try them out before practice,” said Brooklyn Feickert

Jacob Hollevoet said, “It’s fun to skate in the summer, ‘cuz.. You usually don’t get to skate in the summer.”

Skating indoors is a great way to stay active, even when the weather outside might be a bit discouraging.

Winnie Fisher said, “I like how skating’s super fun and fast.”

“I enjoy any opportunity to be out on my skates. Especially when it’s free,” added Russell Gysberg

From spins and tricks, to laps at your own pace, the VFW Sports Center welcomes everyone to come and participate. They will host their last Free Summer Ice event Friday, July 30.

