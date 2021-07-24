Henry Blakes visits the Corn Crib at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. – Henry Blakes headed to the food stands on opening day of the North Dakota State Fair to get a taste of some delicious treats!

There are plenty of food stands to choose from, but there’s one that Blakes recommends to go get some deep fried Oreos.

“Yeah we just take four oreo cookies, drop’em in a sweet batter, drop’em in the fryer for about three minutes, Two and a half we flip them over do another two and a half on the other side, pull them out golden brown, powder them with powdered sugar, and a little drizzle of Hershey’s chocolate, and that’s the killer. That’s the coup de grace,” said Steven Salazar, owner of the Corn Crib.

If you’re not into sweets Salazar at the Corn Crib has a few alternatives for you like his famous turkey legs.

“We actually invested a couple years ago in a new smoker so that we never run out. we can literally cook overnight in this thing,” said Salazar.

He and his crew have been filling orders from the food stand for more than 20 years.

“All we’re trying to do here is get back to where we were. We try to bring our numbers up every year and incorporate a few new employees every year. The people I’ve had here have been with me for a long time, but they have regular jobs. So they come to help me when they can,” said Salazar.

The Corn Crib will be serving until food runs out. After missing out on the fair last year Steven is glad to be back in business.

