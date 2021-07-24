Advertisement

Fire Ravages House in Williston, crews save all pets, reptiles

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A house fire ravaged most of the structure, but everyone was safely removed from the building.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, city firefighters were called out to a house fire near the corner of 7th Street and 9th Avenue West. Eyewitnesses said a blaze was noticed on the front deck and that heavy smoke could be seen throughout town. Crews were able to knock down the fire from the exterior, and then worked to extinguish the fire. While the people inside were safely out of the building, firefighters worked to save the other inhabitants.

“The occupant notified us that she had several reptiles, two cats, and one dog inside. During the initial search, we did rescue the two cats and one dog. Once the fire was put down, we got several reptiles, in the neighborhood of 20 reptiles out of the home,” said Battalion Chief Bradley Auttelet.

The damage was apparent, making it a surprise that crews were able to save the animals. Fortunately, the reptile room was spared from the brunt of the damage.

“That room they were in with the door shut, the paint was still blue, the floor is still brown, it doesn’t look like there’s a fire in the home, and that’s why the animals lived,” said Auttelet.

Auttelet says a quarter of the roof collapsed and there is widespread fire and smoke damage throughout the home. The good news, he said, is that everyone is safe with no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

