Dan’s Garden: Boulevard trees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a program in most cities in western North Dakota that will pay you to plant boulevard trees. Dan Cashman is going to tell you about this program.

Dan Cashman: “Well, 20 years ago would have been maybe the best time to plant a tree, the second best time is now.

I do know it’s been hot. It’s been hot in June. It’s hot all July, and it’s going to be hot for another week, so it’s a good thing to be thinking about getting some shade in your yard.

It lets the sun in the winter it gives you shade in the summer. Cuts down on your electric bill your air conditioning it adds to the value of your house its good for squirrels birds and animals. And there’s programs in Bismarck and Mandan that you can get at least $100 back from the forestry. Seven hundred a property it’s free. I can get you the permit free.

Or in Mandan you get $50 back a tree these beautiful trees were only planted seven or eight years ago if that and look they are already 20 to 30 feet high.

So, if your thinking about planting and like to stand underneath the shade like I do or park in the shade lets plant some shade trees and save some money and until next week, good gardening.

I called Minot and Williston. They do have the program. Dickinson does not.”

