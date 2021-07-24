Advertisement

Bismarck schools to return to pre-pandemic ways this fall

(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As businesses and restaurants are returning to a new normal, schools in Bismarck are returning to normal.

The Bismarck superintendent says their district is going back to its pre-pandemic ways.

The CDC released guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools earlier this month that says masks should be worn indoors by all unvaccinated individuals, schools should maintain at least three feet of physical distance between students and people should continue to practice good personal hygiene.

But BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher says he doesn’t think the guidance will influence their plans.

“When you look at the key takeaways from the CDC, we’re there. The first takeaway is students benefit from in-person learning, and that’s what we’re doing. We are going to return kids to school and to a normal situation,” said Hornbacher.

BPS students return to school on Aug. 26.

