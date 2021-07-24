Advertisement

Alexander author to hold book signing in Williston Saturday

'The Most Unlikely Pair'
'The Most Unlikely Pair'(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALEXANDER, N.D. - A writer from Alexander is holding a book signing tomorrow for the story she wrote involving animals at her farm.

“The Most Unlikely Pair” is a children’s book based on two animals, Hershey the goat and Peanut the chicken, who become close after Hershey is sent to a new farm.

Author Sandy Rieker says she was inspired to write it after watching military and oilfield families being uprooted from their homes. She says she hopes the story can help those facing change.

“Their lives are so much in the control of other people. You go to bed one night then you’re going to have to move the next day or the next week, and I thought what an impact that must make on them and how do they cope with that?” said Rieker.

This is the first book Rieker’s has published. She is planning on writing more starring her other animals.

The book signing takes place at Books on Broadway Saturday from 1-4. Her book is available in bookstores in Williston and Bismarck and can also be purchased online through Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

