4-H members ready up for a big week at the state fair

MINOT, N.D. - While many think of rides, fair food, and concerts at the North Dakota State Fair, it’s also a big week for the Ag Industry. Specifically, for 4-H members. All throughout the fair, members of the program will be participating in a number of events, including showing off their animals in competitions.

“It’s pretty exciting. The goats are sweethearts. They just love being petted, and the people love that,” said Tessa Sigvaldsen, who is bringing goats next week.

The top winners from county fairs across the state are the ones who get to move on to the state competition. Nine-year-old Keiana Roness is bringing sheep to the state fair for the first time.

“It’s a good experience working with them,” Roness said.

4-H members lost out on many activities last year due to the pandemic, so they are happy to have a mostly normal season this year.

“It’s a relief. It was kind of boring last year; nothing much to do,” said Sigvaldsen.

Besides showing off animals, there are a number of other competitions going on during the fair, including the Rube Goldberg Challenge. Plenty of static exhibits will also be on display.

This year, the top showmen in each class get to meet with state legislators and officials and teach them how to show an animal.

