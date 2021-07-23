Youth ballplayers take over Velva for 12U Cal Ripken state tournament

VELVA, N.D. – Youth baseball teams from across the Peace Garden State are in Velva this week for the Cal Ripken 12 and under tournament.

Families from across the state came to support their kids at the tournament.

“It’s always exciting to play the state tournament. Get to play teams you don’t normally get to see during the regular season. Even if you don’t know anybody playing it’s just fun to be cheering these kids on. They’re here to have fun,” said Jessica Vincent, team mom.

Velva agreed to host this year’s tournament with only a couple months’ notice. Burlington passed on hosting because of the flood protection work going on there.

“I’ve been looking forward to seeing everything come together. We’ve done lots of work down here getting everything lined up. Pouring concrete, making improvements to the fields that’ll be enjoyed for a long time,” said Vincent.

Fans cheered on their kids and much of the town geared up for the days to come.

“General excitement around the whole tournament. Seeing all of the young talent, because these kids are going to more than likely play each other several times over the next six years. It’s going to be fun to watch,” said Brett Omdahl, parent.

Ballplayers and their families seem ready for more runs and strikes to come in the next few days.

The 10U Midwest regional tournament is in Minot at the same time.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.