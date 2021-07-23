Vikings fire assistant coach after refusing vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison was fired Friday after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, per Courtney Cronin.

The vaccine is required for all Tier 1 staff, a tier that includes coaches, front-office executives, equipment managers, and scouts.

Players are not required to receive the vaccine, but the NFL recently announced strict punishments for athletes who choose to not receive the vaccine if an outbreak were to occur. Punishments include loss of weekly paychecks, up to the team forfeiting that week’s game.

The NFL released a memo earlier this summer stating that any Tier 1 personnel must be vaccinated or provide a valid religious or medical reason for not receiving the vaccine. If no reason could be provided, that individual would forfeit Tier 1 rights, meaning they could not be on the field, in meetings, or have direct contact with players.

Dennison completed his second season with the Vikings this past winter as their offensive line coach/run game coordinator. He is the first NFL position coach to be relieved after choosing to not receive the vaccine.

Phil Rauscher has been promoted to fill Dennison’s position, and former Auburn special-team’s analyst Ben Steele was hired to fill the corresponding assistant offensive line coaching vacancy.

The Vikings will hold their first training camp practice Wednesday.

